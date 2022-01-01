Springfield sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Springfield
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
4301 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
|Chicken
|$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
|Weewowow Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Cream Cheese on Soy Paper with Crunchies, Eel Sauce, and Creamy Sauce (8 pcs)
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|HH Sushi Combo Choice
|$12.00
|Teriyaki
|Mozzarella Tempura
|$7.50
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield
|Popular items
|Sexy Roll
|$9.00
SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES
|Monster Roll
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
|MONSTER ROLL 2
|$12.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES