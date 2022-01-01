Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Springfield sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Springfield

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield image

 

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

4301 S. National Ave., Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
Chicken$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
Weewowow Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Cream Cheese on Soy Paper with Crunchies, Eel Sauce, and Creamy Sauce (8 pcs)
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill image

 

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill

3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HH Sushi Combo Choice$12.00
Teriyaki
Mozzarella Tempura$7.50
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sexy Roll$9.00
SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES
Monster Roll$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
MONSTER ROLL 2$12.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springfield

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Tacos

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Pies

Chili

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston