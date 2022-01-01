Antipasto salad in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve antipasto salad
PIZZA
Pasta Express
321 East Battlefield, Springfield
|Large Antipasto Salad
|$8.50
|Small Antipasto Salad
|$5.00
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
|Small Antipasto Salad
|$5.75
Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, provel and parmesan cheese, all tossed with our Signature House Dressing.
|Large Antipasto Salad
|$9.00
|$9.00