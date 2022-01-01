Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Bread Pudding
Springfield restaurants that serve bread pudding
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
No reviews yet
Fraley's bread pudding
$7.00
More about Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$9.99
More about Bourbon & Beale
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Chicken Parmesan
Egg Rolls
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Hot And Sour Soup
Lasagna
Fish And Chips
Garlic Chicken
More near Springfield to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(9 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(262 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston