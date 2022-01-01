Bruschetta in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve bruschetta
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken with Italian bruschetta of tomatoes, red onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian balsamic vinegar, with spinach, and pesto on Ciabatta bread.
|Bruschetta
|$8.99
Crostini brushed with olive oil and parmesan, served with a fresh salsa of tomato, onion, artichoke heart's, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and garlic.
