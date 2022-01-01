Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve bruschetta

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken with Italian bruschetta of tomatoes, red onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian balsamic vinegar, with spinach, and pesto on Ciabatta bread.
Bruschetta$8.99
Crostini brushed with olive oil and parmesan, served with a fresh salsa of tomato, onion, artichoke heart's, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and garlic.
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken with Italian bruschetta of tomatoes, red onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian balsamic vinegar, with spinach, and pesto on Ciabatta bread.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Egg Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Cannellonis

Chips And Salsa

Lo Mein

Burritos

Cake

Tiramisu

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston