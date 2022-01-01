Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannellonis in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Cannellonis
Springfield restaurants that serve cannellonis
PIZZA
Pasta Express
321 East Battlefield, Springfield
Avg 4.7
(874 reviews)
Cannelloni
$9.50
More about Pasta Express
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
Avg 4.5
(898 reviews)
Cannelloni
$9.50
Two jumbo tube noodles stuffed with beef and pork topped with our cream sauce and Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of our Signature Meat Sauce
More about Pasta Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Crab Rolls
Sopapilla
Wedge Salad
Hummus
Steamed Rice
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fish Tacos
Veggie Rolls
More near Springfield to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston