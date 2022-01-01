Cashew chicken in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Cashew Chicken
Springfield restaurants that serve cashew chicken
The Wok on Scenic
4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.2
(734 reviews)
Combo Cashew Chicken
$8.50
More about The Wok on Scenic
China Wok
334 N west bypass, Springfield
Avg 3.1
(59 reviews)
Cashew Chicken
$8.99
More about China Wok
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Sweet And Sour Chicken
Sliders
Chicken Pasta
Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fried Pickles
Ravioli
More near Springfield to explore
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston