Cheeseburgers in Springfield

The Big Slice - South Kansas
4126 South Kansas Expressway, Suite 112, Springfield
|Chip Cheeseburger
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|8" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$9.99
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and pickles. Served with Ketchup and Mustard.
|14" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$19.99
dijon mustard & ketchup sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and dill pickle slices
|12" AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$16.99
dijon mustard & ketchup sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground chuck, smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese and dill pickle slices
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Two smash patties with melted Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, and thinly sliced onions, and brewhouse pickles on an Artisan Oven brioche bun.
