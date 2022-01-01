Chicken parmesan in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.99
Parmesan and panko crumb encrusted chicken breast with mozzarella and marinara on ciabatta bread.
Pasta Express - 3250 Battlefield St by highway 65
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
This is a classic sandwich! Our Signature Breaded Chicken on a toasted 6" French loaf with melted Provel cheese and topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.