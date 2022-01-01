Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Parmesan and panko crumb encrusted chicken breast with mozzarella and marinara on ciabatta bread.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Pasta Express image

 

Pasta Express - 3250 Battlefield St by highway 65

3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
This is a classic sandwich! Our Signature Breaded Chicken on a toasted 6" French loaf with melted Provel cheese and topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.
More about Pasta Express - 3250 Battlefield St by highway 65

