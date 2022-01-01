Chicken pasta in Springfield

Springfield restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Retro Metro

2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Coco Pasta - Chicken$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
More about Retro Metro
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Pasta$18.00
Linguine noodles tossed in our Cajun cream sauce with Cajun grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
More about Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

