Chicken pasta in Springfield

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
|Full Coco Pasta - Chicken
|$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Linguine noodles tossed in our Cajun cream sauce with Cajun grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, green onions and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.