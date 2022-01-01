Chicken pizza in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Pasta Express
PIZZA
Pasta Express
321 East Battlefield, Springfield
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$8.00
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$16.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$9.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|8" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA
|$9.99
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
More about Pasta Express
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
|$8.00
Grilled pesto chicken on creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with fresh mushrooms, spinach & cheeses on Artisan Naan Bread. Extra topping 50¢ each: Italian Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Pesto Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, Alfredo
More about Pasta Express
PIZZA
Pasta Express
3025 W Republic Rd # 104, Springfield
|Sriracha Chicken Pizza
|$8.50
Alfredo Sauce with seasoned chicken, red onion, avacado, and provel cheese on Artisan Naan Bread, topped with Sriracha.
More about Pappos Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$16.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$9.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
|14" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA
|$19.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.