Chicken pizza in Springfield

Grilled pesto chicken on creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with fresh mushrooms, spinach & cheeses on Artisan Naan Bread. Extra topping 50¢ each: Italian Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Pesto Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, Alfredo

