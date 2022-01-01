Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA

Pasta Express

321 East Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$8.00
More about Pasta Express
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA$16.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA$9.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
8" CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR PIZZA$9.99
House-made red sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, melted Cheddar cheese.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Pasta Express

3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Alfredo Pizza$8.00
Grilled pesto chicken on creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with fresh mushrooms, spinach & cheeses on Artisan Naan Bread. Extra topping 50¢ each: Italian Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Pesto Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic, Alfredo
More about Pasta Express
Sriracha Chicken Pizza image

PIZZA

Pasta Express

3025 W Republic Rd # 104, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sriracha Chicken Pizza$8.50
Alfredo Sauce with seasoned chicken, red onion, avacado, and provel cheese on Artisan Naan Bread, topped with Sriracha.
More about Pasta Express
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA$16.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
8" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA$9.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
14" CHICKEN CAESAR PIZZA$19.99
Creamy Caesar base, mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, seasoned chicken breast, after baking topped with Caesar salad & Parmesan cheese. Anchovy’s optional extra.
More about Pappos Pizzeria

