Chicken sandwiches in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$6.00
|Chicken Thigh Sandwich
|$7.00
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken with Italian bruschetta of tomatoes, red onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian balsamic vinegar, with spinach, and pesto on Ciabatta bread.
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Made from scratch! Juicy chicken, red onion, pecans, grapes and mayo. Served on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Sandwich Carte
|$8.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken sandwich served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a side of our signature Cluckin' comeback sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|G. G. Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Charbroiled marinated Greene Ghost chicken topped with bacon, Greene Ghost Avocado aioli, lettuce, tomato, served on a brioche bun.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH
|$9.99
marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped
with melted cheddar cheese
|BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.99
Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo
|BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese