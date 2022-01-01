Chicken sandwiches in Springfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries$6.00
Chicken Thigh Sandwich$7.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken with Italian bruschetta of tomatoes, red onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian balsamic vinegar, with spinach, and pesto on Ciabatta bread.
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken with Italian bruschetta of tomatoes, red onion, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian balsamic vinegar, with spinach, and pesto on Ciabatta bread.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell image

 

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Made from scratch! Juicy chicken, red onion, pecans, grapes and mayo. Served on toasted whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Sandwich Carte$8.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken sandwich served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a side of our signature Cluckin' comeback sauce.
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
G. G. Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Charbroiled marinated Greene Ghost chicken topped with bacon, Greene Ghost Avocado aioli, lettuce, tomato, served on a brioche bun.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR SANDWICH$9.99
marinara sauce, roasted chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions topped
with melted cheddar cheese
BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Tenderized hand breaded hormone free chicken with Italian breadcrumbs, lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo
BREADED BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
breaded chicken breast, homemade buffalo sauce, mayo, and provolone cheese
More about Pappos Pizzeria
Bourbon & Beale image

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Bayou Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chicken with applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with fries.
More about Bourbon & Beale

