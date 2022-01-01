Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Spicy breaded or grilled chicken, pepperoncini, shredded mozzarella, romaine, and caesar dressing in a tomato herb tortilla
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Banner pic

 

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Chicken & Bacon Wrap$6.89
1/2 garden infused tortilla wrap layered with a two cheese balsamic blend, chicken and bacon. Served with a horseradish dipping sauce and chips.
Chicken & Bacon Wrap$10.99
Garden infused tortilla wrap layered with a two cheese balsamic blend, chicken and bacon. Served with a horseradish dipping sauce and chips.
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

