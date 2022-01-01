Chicken wraps in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Spicy breaded or grilled chicken, pepperoncini, shredded mozzarella, romaine, and caesar dressing in a tomato herb tortilla
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield
|1/2 Chicken & Bacon Wrap
|$6.89
1/2 garden infused tortilla wrap layered with a two cheese balsamic blend, chicken and bacon. Served with a horseradish dipping sauce and chips.
|Chicken & Bacon Wrap
|$10.99
Garden infused tortilla wrap layered with a two cheese balsamic blend, chicken and bacon. Served with a horseradish dipping sauce and chips.