Chili in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chili
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
|1 Link Green Chili Sausage
|$4.25
The Wok on Scenic
4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield
|Chili paste
|$0.75
|Hot Chili Oil
|$2.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Casper's
601 W Walnut, Springfield
|Large Chili
|$5.49
|Quart Chili
|$9.99
|Small Chili
|$4.49
Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Large Chili Cheese Queso
|$8.49
|Lg Red Chili Beans
|$3.49
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Brewhouse Chili (BOWL)
|$8.00
Hearty beef chili deglazed with our 417 Lager, poblano peppers, black beans, and corn. Topped with smoked cheddar, sour cream drizzle and house made corn chips