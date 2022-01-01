Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chili

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Link Green Chili Sausage$4.25
More about Hard Knox BBQ
The Wok on Scenic image

 

The Wok on Scenic

4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.2 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Chili paste$0.75
Hot Chili Oil$2.00
More about The Wok on Scenic
Casper's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Casper's

601 W Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chili$5.49
Quart Chili$9.99
Small Chili$4.49
More about Casper's
Great American Taco Company image

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chili Cheese Queso$8.49
Lg Red Chili Beans$3.49
More about Great American Taco Company
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brewhouse Chili (BOWL)$8.00
Hearty beef chili deglazed with our 417 Lager, poblano peppers, black beans, and corn. Topped with smoked cheddar, sour cream drizzle and house made corn chips
More about Springfield Brewing Company
China Wok image

 

China Wok

334 N west bypass, Springfield

Avg 3.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Paste
Chili Paste
More about China Wok

