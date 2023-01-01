Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve club salad

The Sandwich Scene image

 

The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel

208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Salad$10.00
Greens, turkey, crispy prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, pepperoncini, pickled shallots, cucumbers, provel.
More about The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
Item pic

 

Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street

541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLUB SALAD$11.49
Hickory Ham & Smoked Turkey served on Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Dice Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons & Pepperoncini Pepper. Choose your own Dressing served on the side.
CLUB SALAD$9.99
Served with Ham and Turkey, Cucumbers, Diced Toms, Croutons & a Pepperoni Pepper. Dressing served on the side
More about Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street

