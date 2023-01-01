Club salad in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve club salad
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield
|Club Salad
|$10.00
Greens, turkey, crispy prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, pepperoncini, pickled shallots, cucumbers, provel.
Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield
|CLUB SALAD
|$11.49
Hickory Ham & Smoked Turkey served on Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Dice Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons & Pepperoncini Pepper. Choose your own Dressing served on the side.
|CLUB SALAD
|$9.99
Served with Ham and Turkey, Cucumbers, Diced Toms, Croutons & a Pepperoni Pepper. Dressing served on the side