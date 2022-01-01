Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parm$14.99
Parmesan and bread crumb-encrusted eggplant over a bed of sautéed mushrooms and spinach topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA$17.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
8” EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA$10.49
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
14" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA$19.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8” EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA$10.49
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
12" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA$17.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
14" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA$19.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
More about Pappos Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Eel

Prosciutto

Cake

Fettuccine Alfredo

Lasagna

Bruschetta

Shrimp Pizza

Wontons

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston