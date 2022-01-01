Eggplant parm in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Eggplant Parm
|$14.99
Parmesan and bread crumb-encrusted eggplant over a bed of sautéed mushrooms and spinach topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara. Served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|12" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
|$17.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
|8” EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
|$10.49
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
|14" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
|$19.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|8” EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
|$10.49
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
|12" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
|$17.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese
|14" EGGPLANT PARM PIZZA
|$19.99
Olive Oil Glaze & Light Red Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Freshly Sliced Plum Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Eggplant, and Parmesan Cheese