Enchiladas in Springfield

Great American Taco Company - Battlefield Rd
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.69
Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.
|Beef Enchiladas
|$9.99
