Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Great American Taco Company - Battlefield Rd

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$9.69
Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.
Beef Enchiladas$9.99
Our famous nine-inch-ilada: Rolled with cheddar and your choice of chicken or beef, topped with Queso, green chili sauce, PIco, lettuce, and cilantro sour cream. Served on a bed of red chili rice.
More about Great American Taco Company - Battlefield Rd
Consumer pic

 

La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave

1370 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas de Queso$11.99
More about La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Burritos

Fried Wontons

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Nachos

Shrimp Rolls

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston