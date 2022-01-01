Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve fajitas

Great American Taco Company - Battlefield Rd

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

Fajita Chicken$6.49
Citrus chicken, cheddar, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro sour cream, all stuffed inside a toasted flour shell and ready to eat
1/2 Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$5.29
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$11.69
Toasted tortilla with steak, sauteed peppers and onions, and melted cheeses. Served with cilantro sour cream.
TACOS

Taco Habitat - Springfield

3325 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
The Fajita$7.50
Carne asada, grilled onions and peppers, jack cheese, topped with green onions.
