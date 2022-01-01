Fish and chips in Springfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Springfield restaurants that serve fish and chips
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$12.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.1
(1612 reviews)
small Fish & Chips (6oz)
$11.00
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
LARGE Fish & Chips (9oz)
$14.00
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
More about Springfield Brewing Company
