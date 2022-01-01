Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve fish and chips

Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$12.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
819fdaa5-4867-4e7e-942e-8f0e34b1231d image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
small Fish & Chips (6oz)$11.00
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
LARGE Fish & Chips (9oz)$14.00
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
More about Springfield Brewing Company

