French toast in Springfield

Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|French Toast Sticks
|$10.00
Aviary Cafe - Farmers Park
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield
|Poulet Perdu (Fried chicken & French toast)
|$14.00
French toast, applewood smoked bacon, fried chicken topped with hot honey on a bed of warm syrup.
|French Toast Dippers
|$6.00
2 thick slices of brioche bread French toast, cut into dippable strips and topped with powder sugar & side of syrup. Choice of side