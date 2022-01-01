Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries$6.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Item pic

 

Springfield Billiards

541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"FRIED" CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Fried Chicken breast served on a bun.
More about Springfield Billiards

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Tiramisu

Salmon

Walnut Salad

Noodle Soup

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cashew Chicken

Bruschetta

Kung Pao Chicken

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston