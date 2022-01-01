Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Springfield restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
Avg 4.7
(209 reviews)
Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries
$6.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Springfield Billiards
541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
"FRIED" CHICKEN SANDWICH
$8.99
Fried Chicken breast served on a bun.
More about Springfield Billiards
