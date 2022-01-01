Fried pickles in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Fried Pickles
Springfield restaurants that serve fried pickles
HAMBURGERS
Black Sheep
2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield
Avg 4
(211 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$5.95
More about Black Sheep
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$6.50
Pickle chips, lightly battered then deep-fried. Served with our tangy dippin’ sauce.
More about Bourbon & Beale
