Grilled chicken in Springfield

Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$6.29
Grilled citrus chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch, lettuce
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken
|$5.99
Corn flour fried chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, spicy ranch, lettuce
|Avocado Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$8.78
A Great American Taco Company original! Make any of our tacos into an avocado taco. You'll get the same delicious ingredients, but we'll leave off the taco shell and pile everything into an avocado half.
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$14.00
1 Boneless grilled chicken breast with a side salad, and a cornbread muffin.