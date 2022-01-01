Jambalaya in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve jambalaya
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Jambalaya Creole Pasta
|$16.00
Spicy shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with our house Creole sauce and then tossed with our signature shell pasta, bell peppers and onions and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
|Jambalaya
|$10.50
A big serving of a creole favorite seasoned rice with chicken and Andouille sausage.
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
|Side Jambalaya
|$4.50