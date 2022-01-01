Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve jambalaya

Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jambalaya Creole Pasta$16.00
Spicy shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with our house Creole sauce and then tossed with our signature shell pasta, bell peppers and onions and topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Pasta Jambalaya image

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya$10.50
A big serving of a creole favorite seasoned rice with chicken and Andouille sausage.
Pasta Jambalaya$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
Side Jambalaya$4.50
More about Bourbon & Beale

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Cheese Pizza

Bisque

Steak Salad

Sliders

Shrimp Lo Mein

Garlic Cheese Bread

Wedge Salad

Egg Fried Rice

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston