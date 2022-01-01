Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

The Wok on Scenic image

 

The Wok on Scenic

4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.2 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kung Pao
More about The Wok on Scenic
China Wok image

 

China Wok

334 N west bypass, Springfield

Avg 3.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kung Pao
More about China Wok

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Moo Goo Gai Pan

French Fries

Filet Mignon

Bisque

Fried Pickles

Mongolian Chicken

Ravioli

Cannellonis

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston