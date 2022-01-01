Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mostaccioli in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Mostaccioli
Springfield restaurants that serve mostaccioli
PIZZA
Pasta Express
321 East Battlefield, Springfield
Avg 4.7
(874 reviews)
Baked Mostaccioli
$8.50
More about Pasta Express
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
Avg 4.5
(898 reviews)
Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Family Meal
$40.00
Large Pan Mostaccioli
$140.00
Baked Mostaccioli
$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with our Signature Meat Sauce and cream sauce topped with provel cheese and garnished with parsley
More about Pasta Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Prosciutto
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Scallops
Mozzarella Sticks
Sliders
Cheese Pizza
Tomato Salad
Shrimp Pizza
More near Springfield to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston