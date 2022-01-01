Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve nachos

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Death by Nachos w/Brisket$13.00
Death by Nachos w/Pork$11.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Item pic

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nacho Salad$9.49
Citrus chicken with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
Sante Fe Nacho$9.99
Beef Nacho Salad$9.99
Seasoned ground beef with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
More about Great American Taco Company
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell image

 

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Nachos$13.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips, served with pulled chicken covered in your choice of sauce., smothered in queso and topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tinga Tacos

308 W. McDaniel, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
Crusher Nachos$10.00
Chips, queso, beef, cheese, lettuce, & taco sauce
More about Tinga Tacos
Consumer pic

 

The Big Slice - Sunshine St.

1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese Ravioli
More about The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
Banner pic

 

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Nachos$10.29
Tortilla chips layered with pulled chicken, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce
BBQ Brisket Nachos$12.28
Tortilla chips layered with chopped brisket, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce
BBQ Pork Nachos$10.29
Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Nachos$12.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Taco Habitat image

TACOS

Taco Habitat

3325 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Memphis Blues Nachos$9.50
Smoked brisket, black beans, creamy queso, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
'Ole Faithful Nachos$9.50
Ground beef, black beans, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
Wild West Nachos$9.50
Creamy chorizo queso, black beans, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
More about Taco Habitat
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smokehouse Nachos$12.00
Smoked in house pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, fried onion straws, sour cream, Cellar BBQ sauce and queso all piled high on house-fried tortilla chips.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Nachos$12.50
Fresh, crisp corn tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ chicken or pork and lots of melted cheese, topped with BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes, onions & sliced jalapeños. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
More about Bourbon & Beale

