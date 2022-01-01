Nachos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve nachos
More about Hard Knox BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
|Death by Nachos w/Brisket
|$13.00
|Death by Nachos w/Pork
|$11.00
More about Great American Taco Company
Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Chicken Nacho Salad
|$9.49
Citrus chicken with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
|Sante Fe Nacho
|$9.99
|Beef Nacho Salad
|$9.99
Seasoned ground beef with fresh shredded lettuce, zesty ranch, cheeses, pico de gallo, and cilantro sour cream, surrounded by chips and queso.
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|Pulled Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Fresh corn tortilla chips, served with pulled chicken covered in your choice of sauce., smothered in queso and topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Tinga Tacos
TACOS
Tinga Tacos
308 W. McDaniel, Springfield
|Nachos
|$11.00
|Crusher Nachos
|$10.00
Chips, queso, beef, cheese, lettuce, & taco sauce
More about The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield
|Nacho Cheese Ravioli
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$10.29
Tortilla chips layered with pulled chicken, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce
|BBQ Brisket Nachos
|$12.28
Tortilla chips layered with chopped brisket, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce
|BBQ Pork Nachos
|$10.29
Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, triple cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, bbq sauce
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Italian Nachos
|$12.00
More about Taco Habitat
TACOS
Taco Habitat
3325 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield
|Memphis Blues Nachos
|$9.50
Smoked brisket, black beans, creamy queso, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
|'Ole Faithful Nachos
|$9.50
Ground beef, black beans, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
|Wild West Nachos
|$9.50
Creamy chorizo queso, black beans, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$12.00
Smoked in house pulled pork, pickled jalapeños, fried onion straws, sour cream, Cellar BBQ sauce and queso all piled high on house-fried tortilla chips.
More about Bourbon & Beale
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
|BBQ Nachos
|$12.50
Fresh, crisp corn tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ chicken or pork and lots of melted cheese, topped with BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes, onions & sliced jalapeños. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream & guacamole.