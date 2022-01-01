Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street

541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"PATTY MELT"$7.99
100% Angus Beef patty served with Caramelized Grilled Onions, Swiss cheese on toasted wheat bread. Served with 1000 Island dipping sauce on the side
PATTY MELT (OWNERS FAVORITE)$7.99
Billiards Burger, Caramelized Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese on Butter Grilled Wheat Bread. 1000 Island Dressing on the side. Fries or Tater Tots included.
More about Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$14.00
Two smash patties topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, and house brewben sauce made with our 417 Lager. Served on toasted marble rye bread.
More about Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Nigiri

Pepper Steaks

Fried Wontons

Lasagna

Bruschetta

Mongolian Chicken

Boneless Wings

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston