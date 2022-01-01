Patty melts in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield
|"PATTY MELT"
|$7.99
100% Angus Beef patty served with Caramelized Grilled Onions, Swiss cheese on toasted wheat bread. Served with 1000 Island dipping sauce on the side
|PATTY MELT (OWNERS FAVORITE)
|$7.99
Billiards Burger, Caramelized Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese on Butter Grilled Wheat Bread. 1000 Island Dressing on the side. Fries or Tater Tots included.