Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly rolls in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Philly Rolls
Springfield restaurants that serve philly rolls
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$8.50
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield
Avg 4.6
(911 reviews)
Philli Roll
$6.50
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Tortellini
Chili
Cookie Dough
Shrimp Rolls
Chop Suey
Chicken Fried Rice
Miso Soup
Chips And Salsa
More near Springfield to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston