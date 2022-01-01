Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve philly rolls

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill image

 

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill

3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Roll$8.50
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Philli Roll$6.50
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

