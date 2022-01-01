Pies in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve pies
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD
|Key Lime Pie - Slice
|$4.99
|Cherry Pie
|$5.99
More about Great American Taco Company
Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|America's Frito Pie
|$8.89
Red and green chili, ground beef, chili beans, Queso, cheddar, pepper jack,
cilantro sour cream, shredded lettuce, Pico, and Fritos.
More about The Big Slice - South Kansas
The Big Slice - South Kansas
4126 South Kansas Expressway, Suite 112, Springfield
|18" Half and Half Specialty Pie
|The White Pie Slice
|$4.00
|21" Half and Half Specialty Pie
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|Tequila Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
More about The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield
|The White Pie
|18" Half and Half Specialty Pie
|21" Half and Half Specialty Pie
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield
|Frito Pie
|$8.49
Fritos, chili beef & beans, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|9" Taco Pie
|$13.00
|12" Taco Pie
|$17.00