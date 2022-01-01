Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve pies

Casper's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Casper's

601 W Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Frito Pie$6.99
More about Casper's
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie - Slice$4.99
Cherry Pie$5.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
ae315e0f-1e4f-4e44-b586-45adc687fc73 image

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
America's Frito Pie$8.89
Red and green chili, ground beef, chili beans, Queso, cheddar, pepper jack,
cilantro sour cream, shredded lettuce, Pico, and Fritos.
More about Great American Taco Company
Consumer pic

 

The Big Slice - South Kansas

4126 South Kansas Expressway, Suite 112, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Half and Half Specialty Pie
The White Pie Slice$4.00
21" Half and Half Specialty Pie
More about The Big Slice - South Kansas
The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tequila Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Big Slice - Sunshine St.

1454 E Sunshine St, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
The White Pie
18" Half and Half Specialty Pie
21" Half and Half Specialty Pie
More about The Big Slice - Sunshine St.
Banner pic

 

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie$8.49
Fritos, chili beef & beans, cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Taco Pie$13.00
12" Taco Pie$17.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Bourbon & Beale image

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$5.99
Cajun Pot Pie$14.00
More about Bourbon & Beale

Map

