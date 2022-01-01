Prime ribs in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
|Prime Rib King
|$48.00
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen - 1235 East Cherokee Street
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen - 1235 East Cherokee Street
1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield
|Shaved Prime Rib Wrap
|$11.89
Garden infused tortilla wrap layered with a two cheese balsamic blend, shaved prime rib. Served with horseradish dipping sauce and potato chips.
|1/2 Shaved Prime Rib Wrap
|$7.89
1/2 garden infused tortilla wrap layered with a two cheese balsamic blend, shaved prime rib. Served with horseradish dipping sauce and potato chips.