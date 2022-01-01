Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse

