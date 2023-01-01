Reuben in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve reuben
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|12" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA
|$19.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield
|REUBEN
|$11.99
Grilled Corned Beef with Swiss & Sauerkraut served on Grilled Marble Rye with 1000 Island Dressing on the side. Fries or Tater Tots included.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|8" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA
|$12.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
|12" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA
|$19.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
|14" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA
|$22.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield
|The Cuban Reuben
|$12.00
After making several of these at the St Patrick's Day Parade. We knew we had to do it here. Mojo, corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, pickles, 1000 Sceneland dressing, and dijon. Hot pressed on Cuban Bread.