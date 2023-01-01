Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve reuben

Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA$19.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street

541 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN$11.99
Grilled Corned Beef with Swiss & Sauerkraut served on Grilled Marble Rye with 1000 Island Dressing on the side. Fries or Tater Tots included.
More about Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA$12.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
12" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA$19.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
14" IRISH REUBEN PIZZA$22.99
Enjoy this Irish Inspired Pizza! Homemade 1000 Island sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese! Limited Time Only 3/10-3/19
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -
The Sandwich Scene image

 

The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel

208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Cuban Reuben$12.00
After making several of these at the St Patrick's Day Parade. We knew we had to do it here. Mojo, corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, pickles, 1000 Sceneland dressing, and dijon. Hot pressed on Cuban Bread.
More about The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel

