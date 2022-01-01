Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve risotto

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ratatouille risotto$13.99
Eggplant, roasted red pepper, onion and tomato stewed together in a classic northern Italian risotto.
Ratatouille risotto$14.99
Eggplant, roasted red pepper, onion and tomato stewed together in a classic northern Italian risotto.
Seafood Risotto$16.99
Italian Arborio rice, slow-cooked in a seafood stock with fresh shrimp, finished with a touch of cream and cheeses. 
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Maso Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Maso Pizza Bar

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$10.00
More about Maso Pizza Bar

