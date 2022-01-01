Salmon in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD
|Salmon Sandwich + Side
|$11.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Sub Salmon
|$2.00
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|8oz Dr Wyrsch Salmon
|$36.00
8oz Citrus blackened Norwegian Salmon topped with a micro green and street corn chimichurri. Served with a smoked garden saffron paella with risotto and pecan smoked sausage.
|4oz Dr Wyrsch Salmon
|$26.00
4oz Citrus blackened Norwegian Salmon topped with a micro green and street corn chimichurri. Served with a smoked garden saffron paella with risotto and pecan smoked sausage.
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
4301 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Salmon
|$14.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
|Salmon Nigiri
|$5.00
2 pcs
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield
|Salmon Salsa
|$14.95
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield
|Salmon Roll
|$4.50
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$6.50
DEEP FRIED SALMON SKIN, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND SAUCE
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Grilled Salmon
|$15.00
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$10.00
House smoked salmon blended with cream cheese, dill and lemon. Served with fresh veggies and fried pita chips.
More about Aviary Cafe
Aviary Cafe
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
6 oz grilled Salmon fillet on top of mushrooms & red pepper risotto. Garnished with grilled asparagus & pea Puree. served with choice of soup or salad
|Salmon Toast
|$12.00
Toasted Sourdough bread with house-made mascarpone, smoked salmon. Then topped pickled onions, fried capers & parsley.