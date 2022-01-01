Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve salmon

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich + Side$11.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Sub Salmon$2.00
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Dr Wyrsch Salmon$36.00
8oz Citrus blackened Norwegian Salmon topped with a micro green and street corn chimichurri. Served with a smoked garden saffron paella with risotto and pecan smoked sausage.
4oz Dr Wyrsch Salmon$26.00
4oz Citrus blackened Norwegian Salmon topped with a micro green and street corn chimichurri. Served with a smoked garden saffron paella with risotto and pecan smoked sausage.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Item pic

 

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

4301 S. National Ave., Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$14.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
Salmon Nigiri$5.00
2 pcs
Salmon Nigiri$5.00
2 pcs
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill image

 

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill

3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salsa$14.95
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roll$4.50
Salmon Skin Roll$6.50
DEEP FRIED SALMON SKIN, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO AND SAUCE
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$15.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Spread$10.00
House smoked salmon blended with cream cheese, dill and lemon. Served with fresh veggies and fried pita chips.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Aviary Cafe image

 

Aviary Cafe

2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$20.00
6 oz grilled Salmon fillet on top of mushrooms & red pepper risotto. Garnished with grilled asparagus & pea Puree. served with choice of soup or salad
Salmon Toast$12.00
Toasted Sourdough bread with house-made mascarpone, smoked salmon. Then topped pickled onions, fried capers & parsley.
More about Aviary Cafe

