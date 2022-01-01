Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp pizza in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA$19.99
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA$19.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
8" BLACKEND SHRIMP PIZZA$11.99
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" BLACKEND SHRIMP PIZZA$11.99
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA$19.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA$11.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
More about Pappos Pizzeria

