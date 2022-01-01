Shrimp pizza in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp pizza
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|12" BLACKENED SHRIMP PIZZA
|$19.99
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
|12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$19.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
|8" BLACKEND SHRIMP PIZZA
|$11.99
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
More about Pappos Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|8" BLACKEND SHRIMP PIZZA
|$11.99
olive oil glaze, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & shrimp drizzled with thousand island
|12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$19.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
|8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$11.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish