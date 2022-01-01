Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Nonna's Italian Cafe

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$10.99
Fresh salad of romaine and harvest leaf mix with grilled shrimp, feta cheese. kalamata olive, red onion, and heirloom tomatoes with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$10.99
Fresh salad of romaine and harvest leaf mix with grilled shrimp, feta cheese. kalamata olive, red onion, and heirloom tomatoes with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$13.99
Fresh salad of romaine and harvest leaf mix with grilled shrimp, feta cheese. kalamata olive, red onion, and heirloom tomatoes with honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Bourbon & Beale

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.50
Grilled shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.
