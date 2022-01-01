Shrimp scampi in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$19.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
|8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$11.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
More about Pappos Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|12" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$19.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
|8" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$11.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish
|14" SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA
|$22.99
butter garlic sauce base, shrimp, red onions, mozzarella and asiago cheese, fresh lemon garnish