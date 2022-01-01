Shrimp tempura in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
4301 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Shrimp Tempura App
|$7.00
Large shrimp individually battered and fried. Served with tempura dipping sauce. (5 pcs)
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Cucumber with Crunchies, Eel Sauce, and Creamy Sauce (8 pcs)
|Shrimp Tempura App
|$7.00
Large shrimp individually battered and fried. Served with tempura dipping sauce. (5 pcs)
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.50