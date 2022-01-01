Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

4301 S. National Ave., Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura App$7.00
Large shrimp individually battered and fried. Served with tempura dipping sauce. (5 pcs)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Cucumber with Crunchies, Eel Sauce, and Creamy Sauce (8 pcs)
Shrimp Tempura App$7.00
Large shrimp individually battered and fried. Served with tempura dipping sauce. (5 pcs)
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill image

 

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill

3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH POTATO CRUNCH AND SAUCE
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

