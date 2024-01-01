Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Rebar Taproom

2902 South Campbell Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak$22.49
A house-seasoned baseball-cut (center) sirloin, cooked to your liking. Served with one side. Includes garlic bread.
More about Rebar Taproom
Item pic

 

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

4301 S. National Ave., Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sirloin Steak$27.00
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
Sirloin Steak$13.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

