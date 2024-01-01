Sirloin steaks in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
More about Rebar Taproom
Rebar Taproom
2902 South Campbell Avenue, Springfield
|Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak
|$22.49
A house-seasoned baseball-cut (center) sirloin, cooked to your liking. Served with one side. Includes garlic bread.
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
4301 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Sirloin Steak
|$27.00
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
|Sirloin Steak
|$13.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad