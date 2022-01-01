Spaghetti in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Spaghetti Ragu
|$9.99
Our Famous Scratch Made Sausage Meatballs with Our Traditional Marinara and Spaghetti, a True Italian Classic
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$15.99
A hearty meat sauce of tomatoes, roasted red bell pepper and a touch of cream, served over spaghetti.
More about Pasta Express
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
|Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Family Meal
|$40.00
|Spaghetti
|$6.50
Pasta in the West was first worked into long, thin forms in Sicily around the 12th century. Our spaghetti features angel hair pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese