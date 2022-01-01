Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve spaghetti

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Ragu$9.99
Our Famous Scratch Made Sausage Meatballs with Our Traditional Marinara and Spaghetti, a True Italian Classic
Spaghetti Bolognese$15.99
A hearty meat sauce of tomatoes, roasted red bell pepper and a touch of cream, served over spaghetti.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Spaghetti image

 

Pasta Express

3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Family Meal$40.00
Spaghetti$6.50
Pasta in the West was first worked into long, thin forms in Sicily around the 12th century. Our spaghetti features angel hair pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
More about Pasta Express

