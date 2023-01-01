Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Squid
Springfield restaurants that serve squid
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
No reviews yet
Angel Squid
$16.00
More about The Metropolitan Grill
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
No reviews yet
Simerson Squid
$19.00
Nov 2021. Flour and black pepper dusted squid and red pepper fries tossed with parmesan and lemon. Red sauce and bourbon general sauce.
More about Retro Metro - West Republic Rd
