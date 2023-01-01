Squid in Springfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angel Squid$16.00
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Retro Metro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Retro Metro - West Republic Rd

2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Simerson Squid$19.00
Nov 2021. Flour and black pepper dusted squid and red pepper fries tossed with parmesan and lemon. Red sauce and bourbon general sauce.
More about Retro Metro - West Republic Rd

