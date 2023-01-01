Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Springfield restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$8.00
More about The Metropolitan Grill
MacCheesy's
1920 E Independence St, Springfield
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake Shake
$11.95
More about MacCheesy's
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Nigiri
Chicken Wraps
Shrimp Curry
Volcano Rolls
Noodle Soup
Chicken Soup
Cookies
Garlic Knots
More near Springfield to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(9 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston