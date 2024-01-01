Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve sweet corn

Consumer pic

 

Curly Que BBQ

1450 E Sunshine, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Corn Nuggets$5.00
More about Curly Que BBQ
Banner pic

 

Mimi’s Soulfood - 533 S Kimbrough Ave

533 S Kimbrough Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn Bread$2.99
More about Mimi’s Soulfood - 533 S Kimbrough Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Prosciutto

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Goat Cheese Salad

Wontons

Salmon Rolls

Tiramisu

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Nixa

No reviews yet

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston