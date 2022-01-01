Tacos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve tacos
Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Chimichanga Steak Taco
|$7.59
|Chimichanga Chicken Taco
|$6.49
|Chicken 10 People (2 Tacos)
|$129.50
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield
|Fish Taco Carte
|$5.00
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
2 fresh flour tortillas with grilled or hand battered Alaskan Cod, spring mix and avocado cream sauce.
|Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 fresh flour tortillas with juicy fried chicken tender chunks, spring mix, fried pickles and house made ranch dressing.
TACOS
Tinga Tacos
308 W. McDaniel, Springfield
|Tinga Taco
|$3.75
Chicken, cheese, fresh pico, & pickled carrots & onions
|Taco
|$5.00
|Taco Rice
|$3.50
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield
|Pico Vegan Taco
|$6.99
Large flour tortilla, hummus wild rice, beans corn & mushrooms, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.
|Pico Beef Taco
|$7.89
Large flour tortilla, chili seasoned beef, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.
|Pico Chicken Taco
|$7.89
Large flour tortilla, Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|9" Taco Pie
|$13.00
|KOREAN BBQ PORK TACOS
|$8.00
|12" Taco Pie
|$17.00