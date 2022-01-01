Tacos in Springfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga Steak Taco$7.59
Chimichanga Chicken Taco$6.49
Chicken 10 People (2 Tacos)$129.50
More about Great American Taco Company
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell image

 

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

4406 S. Campbell #116, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco Carte$5.00
Fish Tacos$12.00
2 fresh flour tortillas with grilled or hand battered Alaskan Cod, spring mix and avocado cream sauce.
Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 fresh flour tortillas with juicy fried chicken tender chunks, spring mix, fried pickles and house made ranch dressing.
More about Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tinga Tacos

308 W. McDaniel, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Tinga Taco$3.75
Chicken, cheese, fresh pico, & pickled carrots & onions
Taco$5.00
Taco Rice$3.50
More about Tinga Tacos
Banner pic

 

Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen

1235 East Cherokee Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pico Vegan Taco$6.99
Large flour tortilla, hummus wild rice, beans corn & mushrooms, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.
Pico Beef Taco$7.89
Large flour tortilla, chili seasoned beef, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.
Pico Chicken Taco$7.89
Large flour tortilla, Cilantro lime chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo. Chips and salsa.
More about Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Taco Pie$13.00
KOREAN BBQ PORK TACOS$8.00
12" Taco Pie$17.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$11.00
Two fried fish tacos topped with chimichurri slaw, red onion, and Cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Springfield Brewing Company

