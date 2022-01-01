Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Tiramisu
Springfield restaurants that serve tiramisu
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.99
Decadent layers of ladyfingers, coffee, Kahlua, Marsala and mascarpone cream.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.00
More about Retro Metro
