Tiramisu in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve tiramisu

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$7.99
Decadent layers of ladyfingers, coffee, Kahlua, Marsala and mascarpone cream.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Retro Metro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Retro Metro

2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Retro Metro

