Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Tomato Soup
Springfield restaurants that serve tomato soup
MacCheesy's
1920 E Independence St, Springfield
No reviews yet
Tomato Bisque Soup
$0.00
More about MacCheesy's
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
Spicy Scene Melt and Tomato Soup
$12.00
Provel, pepper jack, jalapenos, and mojo mayo served on Medianoche bread with a side of Roasted Red Pepper and tomato soup.
More about The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Goat Cheese Salad
Beef Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli
Eel
Egg Rolls
Italian Salad
Prosciutto
White Pizza
More near Springfield to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Saint Robert
Avg 3.5
(9 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Branson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jefferson City
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston