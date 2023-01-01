Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

MacCheesy's

1920 E Independence St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque Soup$0.00
More about MacCheesy's
The Sandwich Scene image

 

The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel

208 West Mcdaniel Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scene Melt and Tomato Soup$12.00
Provel, pepper jack, jalapenos, and mojo mayo served on Medianoche bread with a side of Roasted Red Pepper and tomato soup.
More about The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel

