Tuna rolls in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield - 4301 S. National Ave.

4301 S. National Ave., Springfield

Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna with Spicy Mayo Sauce (8 pcs)
Torch Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, and Shrimp Tmpura topped with Fresh Torched Tuna, Green Onions, Masago, and Ponzu Sauce (8 pcs)
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield - 4301 S. National Ave.
SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

