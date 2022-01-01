Tuna rolls in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield - 4301 S. National Ave.
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield - 4301 S. National Ave.
4301 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Spicy Tuna with Spicy Mayo Sauce (8 pcs)
|Torch Tuna Roll
|$14.00
Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, and Shrimp Tmpura topped with Fresh Torched Tuna, Green Onions, Masago, and Ponzu Sauce (8 pcs)
