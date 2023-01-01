Vegetarian sandwiches in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|VEGETARIAN ROASTED EGGPLANT & FRESH MOZZARELLA SANDWICH
|$12.49
fresh red peppers, hand breaded eggplant, fresh basil, crisp lettuce, fresh arugula and homemade
chipotle mayo
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
