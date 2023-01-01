Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGETARIAN ROASTED EGGPLANT & FRESH MOZZARELLA SANDWICH$12.49
fresh red peppers, hand breaded eggplant, fresh basil, crisp lettuce, fresh arugula and homemade
chipotle mayo
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGETARIAN ROASTED EGGPLANT & FRESH MOZZARELLA SANDWICH$12.49
fresh red peppers, hand breaded eggplant, fresh basil, crisp lettuce, fresh arugula and homemade
chipotle mayo
More about PaPPo's Pizzeria - Springfield South -

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Mongolian Beef

Spaghetti

Brisket

Curry

Chili

Lo Mein

Bruschetta

Potstickers

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston