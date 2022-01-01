Springfield Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Los Mariachis image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Mariachis

1815 E MAIN ST, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (2271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trio Dip$6.00
Fajita Burrito Chicken$11.49
Cheese Dip$3.39
More about Los Mariachis
The Painted Pepper image

 

The Painted Pepper

101 S Fountain Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DESSERT CHIPS$4.00
Fresh fried flour tortillas pieces tossed in cinnamon and sugar
Texas Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Chicken, cheese, and Texas Caviar (black beans, corn, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, seasoning) in a grilled 12-inch flour tortilla served with mild tomato salsa and sour cream
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
Vegetarian, choose "No Chicken"
Breakfast Burrito/ Bowl$9.00
Local chorizo (Mexican spiced sausage), eggs, potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla served with a side of mild tomato salsa
For BOWL, choose "No Tortilla" Option
More about The Painted Pepper
Casa Del Sabor image

 

Casa Del Sabor

1200 Vester Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (4046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Rice$1.89
Fajitas$11.99
Tacos
More about Casa Del Sabor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springfield

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Fajitas

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet

Fairborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston